In Idol Human Theater, SHINee made an appearance and talked about their time together. ShINee’s Minho revealed that the housekeeper informed him that the sesame oil and soy sauce disappeared in just a day. This made the members wonder who it was.

While Minho stated that at that time he was wondering why the soy sauce and sesame oil was disappearing and who it was, SHINee’s Key pointed his finger at Taemin. Right after that Minho laughingly stated that Taemin was hungry so he put sesame oil, soy sauce, butter and mixed it with rice.

When the culprit was revealed, Taemin admitted that he was the one eating all the sesame oil in a day. He said that a person usually adds one or two spoons of sesame oil but he puts at least four to five spoons of sesame oil in his food.

When asked the reason behind why he was eating sesame oil too much, he replied that it was an obsession at that time and that he really likes sesame oil a lot. Whenever he had Gimbap or any other dish which already has sesame oil in it, he used to add two more spoons of sesame oil on it.

He mentioned that because of it he suddenly gained 7 kgs at that time. When Taemin talked about his obsession, Key made fun of him by commenting that at that time instead of cleansing oil Taemin used sesame oil to wash his face. This made all of them laugh at Taemin’s expense after knowing his unusual obsession.

Although there were side effects of consuming so much, Taemin didn’t face any of them. This shows us that some things are so tasty that even artists are forced to break their strict diets to have some.

