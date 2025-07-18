Sara Ali Khan's Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost 45 Kilos Despite Battling PCOS

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is a well-known actress today. She made a strong impression with her debut film and followed it up with hits like Kedarnath and Atrangi Re. She studied History and Political Science at Columbia University before entering the film industry and quickly made a mark.

Before becoming an actress, Sara weighed 96 kg and struggled with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a condition that makes weight loss difficult due to hormonal imbalances. Determined to become an actress, she made major changes to her lifestyle — cutting out sugar and milk from her diet, doing regular cardio workouts, and following a strict fitness routine.

Thanks to these efforts, she dropped nearly 45 kg and now weighs around 51 kg. She recently shared her journey, explaining how she followed a no-sugar, no-milk diet and stayed committed to her fitness goals.

In a candid interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Sara revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar told her she needed to lose half her weight if she wanted to act in films. This motivated her to transform her lifestyle. She gave up junk food, fried snacks, sugar, and milk, and focused on eating clean, home-cooked meals. She also drank plenty of water — sometimes with cumin or coriander — to stay hydrated.

Sara was also very disciplined with her workouts, which included yoga, dance, and regular training sessions that often lasted over an hour. Fitness became a daily priority for her, not just a task.

Even after losing weight, Sara says she still faces challenges. Her body tends to gain weight easily, and she has to be very careful about what she eats. She says maintaining her weight is very important, not just for her career but also for her physical and mental health. Weight loss helped her manage PCOS, boosted her confidence, and gave her a clearer outlook on life.