Sankranthiki Vasthunam Trailer: Watch Video

Here is the theatrical trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, that marks the reunion of Victory Venkatesh, hit machine Anil Ravipudi. The film is set for release on January 14th, 2025 for Sankranthi.

The story revolves around the kidnapping of a highly influential figure, an incident that could lead to the collapse of the government if news of it spreads. To resolve this crisis, the government turns to an expert who can handle the situation. Enter Venkatesh, an ex-cop and a perfect family man, leading a blissful life with his wife, Bhagyam (played by Aishwarya Rajesh). However, their peaceful life is disrupted when Venkatesh’s ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi Chaudhary, now a cop, approaches him for help in solving the kidnapping case. Initially reluctant, Venkatesh agrees to take up the mission, but only with the support of Bhagyam—who insists on being part of the operation.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who ventured into new territory with his last film, Bhagavanth Kesari, offers yet another fresh experience with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, deviating from the typical entertainer. This film blends twists, thrills, action, and drama, as hinted at in the trailer.

Venkatesh delivers an electrifying performance, seamlessly balancing comedy, family dynamics, and high-octane action sequences. Aishwarya Rajesh shines as the ideal wife, while Meenakshi Chaudhary adds depth to the plot as both Venkatesh’s ex-girlfriend and a determined cop. The triangular relationship brings an interesting dynamic to the story.

The trailer is a perfect mix of fun, action, suspense, and family drama. On the technical front, the visuals are stunning, with Sameer Reddy’s exceptional cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo’s vibrant score elevating the viewing experience. Produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film boasts top-notch production values.

Dil Raju presents the movie, with Shirish producing it. AS Prakash handles production design, Tammiraju serves as the editor, and the screenplay is crafted by S Krishna and G Adhinarayana. The action sequences are choreographed by Real Sathish.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is shaping up to be the perfect choice for Sankranthi, offering wholesome entertainment for the entire family during the festive season.

Also read: Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Trailer Photos