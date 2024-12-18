Sandhya Theatre Stampede, Allu Arjun Arrest: Police Commissioner CV Anand Visits Boy Sritej

An eight-year-old boy, Sri Tej, was severely injured in the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre. The boy has been hospitalized ever since and is currently fighting for his life. While Allu Arjun has not yet visited the boy, Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand visited the survivor and shared a heartbreaking update on his condition.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh's Remuneration for Bollywood Debut Baby John

After meeting the boy, CV Anand addressed the media, revealing that Sri Tej has suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen during the stampede. He stated that the recovery process would be long, explaining, “The survivor has suffered brain damage because of insufficient oxygen supply during the stampede, and doctors have indicated that it will take considerable time for the brain to regain its ability to process signals.” Anand also confirmed that the boy is currently on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun provided an explanation for not visiting the boy so far. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is receiving constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers are with them, and I am committed to supporting their medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to meeting him and his family as soon as possible.”

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala - Naga Chaitanya's Love Story: Instagram Chats to Mumbai Lunch Date

Earlier a case has been filed against Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede, the death of a woman Revathi (Sri Tej’s mother), and the boy’s injuries. Allu Arjun was arrested, taken from his residence, and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000. However, due to delays in paperwork, he spent one night in jail.

As per reports, Telangana police may move the Supreme Court against Allu Arjun's interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court.

Also read: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Police Issued Show – Cause Notice to the Management