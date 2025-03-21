Samantha Wins OTT Best Actress Award for Citadel Honey-Bunny

Tollywood star Samantha continues to captivate audiences despite being away from Telugu cinema for some time. Her immense popularity remains unwavering, as she has shared the screen with almost every leading actor in Tollywood and Kollywood, earning widespread acclaim. Even during her break from films, her fan base continues to support her with unwavering admiration.

Now on the path to recovery, Samantha is fully focused on her career. She remains highly active on social media, engaging with fans and sharing updates about her professional journey. In a significant milestone, she has been honored with the Best Actress (OTT) award for her stellar performance in the "Honey-Bunny" series. A leading media organization recognized her outstanding contribution, celebrating her excellence in digital entertainment.

Expressing her gratitude, Samantha shared her thoughts on this achievement:

"This honor means the world to me. Competing alongside some of my favorite actresses makes it even more special. Completing this series was an achievement in itself, as I faced several challenges along the way. I dedicate this award to those who believed in me. I could not have finished 'Citadel: Honey-Bunny' without the unwavering support of Raj & DK and Varun Dhawan. Their patience and encouragement made a significant difference. This journey wasn’t easy, but their belief in me kept me going. I am truly grateful to them."

With this well-deserved recognition, Samantha once again reaffirms her dominance in the entertainment industry, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next project.