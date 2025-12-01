Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Who Is Shhyamali De? Everything About Raj’s Ex-Wife

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans have been buzzing online ever since filmmaker Raj Nidimoru confirmed his wedding to his long-time rumoured partner. As the ceremony’s photographs continue to circulate across social media, curiosity has surged about Raj’s previous marriage to Shhyamali De. Her reflective—and at times cryptic—Instagram posts are now drawing fresh attention, adding more intrigue to an already discussed timeline.

Who Is Shhyamali De? Background, Education & Film Career

Shhyamali De holds a psychology degree from Mumbai University but built a strong career in cinema despite not coming from a filmmaking family. She has worked with acclaimed directors like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj, contributing as a scriptwriter, assistant director and creative consultant.

Her work includes notable films such as:

Rang De Basanti

Omkara

Ek Nadir Golpo

Her experience behind the camera earned her respect and shaped her distinct storytelling sensibilities.

Marriage to Raj Nidimoru and Their Separation

Raj Nidimoru—one half of the celebrated filmmaker duo Raj & DK, known for hits like The Family Man, Farzi and Stree—married Shhyamali De in 2015. Their partnership coincided with a peak in his professional success, and Raj often credited Shhyamali for grounding him and offering valuable creative insights, particularly in casting.

Reports suggest the couple separated in 2022. Rumours that they shared a child were clarified later, confirming that the child seen with Raj belonged to his creative partner, DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Alleged Link to Raj

Samantha worked with Raj & DK on The Family Man 2 in 2021, the same year she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The actress and Raj later collaborated again on Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Though neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the online speculation regarding their rapport, social media continues to fuel assumptions—especially because Raj was still married when Samantha entered his professional circle. Shhyamali herself has never made any accusations or directly commented on these rumours.

Shhyamali’s Social Media Posts Post-Divorce

Even after the reported split, Shhyamali shared affectionate posts about Raj. One post featuring their wedding photo, captioned “so many reasons to love you,” reportedly appeared after their divorce, capturing widespread attention.

She also congratulated Raj & DK on their major successes but notably avoided mentioning Samantha’s involvement in Citadel, a detail netizens were quick to observe.

In recent weeks, Shhyamali has posted more philosophical and cryptic messages. A recent one read:

“I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me… speaks of me… writes of me… today.”

With over 6,226 followers, her profile has become a hotspot for those searching for clues between the lines.

Her Silence Amid Ongoing Rumours

Despite intense speculation, Shhyamali has chosen not to comment publicly on any claims of infidelity or involvement of third parties. Meanwhile, gossip portals continue to report that Samantha and Raj may be looking at potential homes together in Mumbai—though no official confirmation has surfaced.

As Raj’s wedding photos continue to dominate timelines, the renewed interest in Shhyamali De highlights how closely public curiosity follows the personal chapters of prominent figures—especially when silence speaks louder than words.