Saiyaara Box Office Prediction: Film Clocks Highest Sales Since Chhaava

Mohit Suri’s much-anticipated musical romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’ has made a thunderous start at the box office, setting new records even before its theatrical release on July 18.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal advance ticket sales. According to data from Sacnilk, ‘Saiyaara’ has sold approximately 195,000 tickets on its opening day across the three major national chains — PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

This makes ‘Saiyaara’ the second-highest advance booking film of 2025, just behind Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chaava’, which clocked 225,000 tickets in pre-sales. Overall, the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production has racked up over 380,000 tickets nationwide through advance bookings.

Notably, ‘Saiyaara’ has achieved one of the biggest pre-sales ever for a film featuring debutants, securing the third spot in terms of gross advance collections for 2025. The film collected Rs 9.40 crore, trailing behind 'Chaava' (Rs 13.80 crore) and Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' (Rs 10.10 crore).

Initial trade predictions had placed the film’s Day 1 earnings in the range of Rs 5–6 crore, but the massive response to advance bookings has revised estimates to Rs 20–25 crore. The growing buzz around the film’s trailer and music has played a significant role in this unexpected surge.

Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

Ahaan Panday, making his Bollywood debut, is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday and nephew of actor Chunky Panday. He is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, and comes from a well-known film and business family. His sister Alanna Panday is a popular social media influencer and YouTuber.

Aneet Padda, who stars opposite Ahaan, was first seen in Kajol’s ‘Salaam Venky’ (2022) and later appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s 2024 series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’. The young actress recently shared an emotional tribute to director Mohit Suri, thanking him for the opportunity to be part of 'Saiyaara'.

A Love Story Wrapped in Melody

‘Saiyaara’ tells the story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter, exploring love, passion, and ambition in the world of music. The film features a seven-song soundtrack, with music composed by a star-studded team including Tanishk Bagchi, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdulla, Arslan Nizami, Sachet-Parampara, and Rishabh Kant.

Backed by Akshaye Widhani under the YRF banner, ‘Saiyaara’ marks a new era for Bollywood’s next generation of stars, and the advance buzz signals a promising start.