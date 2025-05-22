Ruchi Gujjar’s Narendra Modi Necklace at Cannes 2025 Draws Criticism

Actress and model Ruchi Gujjar stirred controversy at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet—not for her outfit, but for a necklace she wore featuring pendants with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face. While some called it a tribute, many netizens reacted strongly, criticizing the placement of the necklace and questioning her intentions.

Ruchi, a former Miss Haryana and an actress in music albums, appeared at Cannes in a traditional Indian lehenga. Her look included a golden lehenga heavily embroidered with mirror work, designed by Rupa Sharma. She paired it with a deep-neck jacket and a traditional bandhani dupatta adorned with zardozi embroidery, showcasing Rajasthani culture. However, it was her necklace with multiple pendants showing PM Modi’s face that became the center of attention.

She explained the necklace was not just an accessory but a tribute to the Prime Minister. Made in a traditional Rajasthani style, it was intended to represent a mix of tradition and modern fashion.

Despite her explanation, many social media users reacted angrily. The main point of criticism was the location of the necklace, as it hung around her chest. Several users accused her of seeking publicity in an inappropriate way. Some asked, “Do you have to behave so cheaply to come into the limelight?” Others questioned her motives, sarcastically asking if she was aiming for political gain or financial support.

Critics also called for celebrities to act more responsibly, especially when choosing outfits or making public appearances that might be seen as controversial. Many felt that using a national leader’s image in this manner was disrespectful.

Ruchi, originally from Rajasthan, studied at Maharani College in Jaipur. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood, despite facing opposition from her Gujjar family background due to her career choice.

While her outfit celebrated Indian tradition, the necklace has drawn widespread debate over the limits of fashion, freedom of expression, and public respect for political figures.