Review: Shivam Bhaje

'Shivam Bhaje' is playing in theatres from this Thursday. Here is our review of the movie, produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli of Ganga Entertainments.

Story:

Hegemonic forces in China and Pakistan want to destroy India completely. They have their secret agents in the Indian power structure.

A seemingly routine set of murders take place one after another in Hyderabad. They have a pattern: the mysterious killer leaves the investigators with a distraction while appearing to leave a clue. In the same city, Chandu (Ashwin Babu) is a loan recovery agent who wants to marry Sailaja (Digangana Suryavanshi) and settle down in life. However, a fatal assault on him leaves him blinded. After an eye surgery to restore his vision, he starts experiencing strange visuals, sounds, and a pounding headache. How his track is connected with the murders and the geopolitical conspiracy is what the film is about.

Performances:

Ashwin Babu leads the show like a masculine, muscular hero. He doesn't know that he is a saviour. The enormity of the situation dawns upon him after he undergoes a life-changing surgery. His chemistry with Digangana could have been better. Hyper Aadi, as his funny friend, is good.

Arbaaz Khan and Sai Dheena play cops who investigate the serial killings in the city. Their tryst with clues and unlikely personalities defines their investigation track. Many others, especially Murali Sharma and Tulasi, get different roles woven around the hero.

Merits:

1. The concept of xenotransplantation and how it drives the plot. The hero's life is turned upside down, but it proves to be a blessing in disguise.

2. The climax is executed well.

3. Director Apsar doesn't overdo the whodunit angle.

4. The screenplay is tight in the second half.

5. The film doesn't introduce too many characters. Most scenes make sense after a while. For example, we don't get the idea behind a scene involving the hero in a veterinary centre. But, eventually, there is a payoff.

6. Dasaradhi Sivendra's cinematography is A-rated. Vikas Badisa's background score is another plus.

Demerits:

1. The investigation track should have been packaged a bit differently. The scenes involving Arbaaz Khan, his female sidekick and his key man in the department should have been written more smartly.

Verdict:

Debutant director Apsar shows his ability to execute an action thriller like 'Shivam Bhaje' with finesse. This Ashwin Babu-starring movie is worth a try.