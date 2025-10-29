Ravi Teja and Surya Steal Show at Mass Jathara Pre Release Event: Buzz Intensifies

The team of Mass Jathara, starring Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, held a spectacular pre-release event on Tuesday, October 28, ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release on October 31. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the event saw the presence of Tamil star Surya as the chief guest.

Surya’s Heartfelt Speech

Speaking at the event, Surya said he was thrilled to be part of the celebrations.

“I’m really happy to have been invited to the Mass Jathara event. Meeting Ravi Teja garu today honestly feels like a fanboy moment. At home, we often talk about him — he’s the definition of energy! Coming from a common man’s background and achieving this level of success is truly inspiring,” he said.

Surya added that Ravi Teja’s popularity extends beyond Telugu states: “Even in Tamil Nadu, Ravi Teja garu is hugely loved. Like Rajinikanth garu and Amitabh Bachchan, he has entertained audiences for decades. From October 31, the festival of Mass Jathara begins!”

Thanking Surya for attending, Ravi Teja said Mass Jathara will showcase him in a stylish new avatar. “Nagendra garu’s styling, Venkat and Prithvi’s fights, and Bheems’ music are all top-notch. The visuals by DOP Vidu will impress everyone. Naveen Chandra’s role as Shivudu will shock audiences, and Rajendra Prasad garu’s character brings both depth and fun,” he shared.

He praised his co-star Sreeleela, saying, “Our combination has clicked again, and you’ll see a new shade of her in this film. Director Bhanu isn’t just about mass entertainment — he can handle any genre. This film will take him to the next level.”

Debut director Bhanu Bhogavarapu thanked his team and said, “Ravi Teja garu believed in me when I narrated the story. Rajendra Prasad garu’s role will surprise everyone, and Sreeleela’s Tulasi character will connect deeply. Vidu’s camerawork and Bheems’ music are exceptional. Naga Vamsi garu’s support means everything — his feedback tells me this film is already a blockbuster.”

Actress Sreeleela expressed her joy at reuniting with Ravi Teja after Dhamaka: “With Mass Jathara, I’m taking another step forward. My scenes with Rajendra Prasad garu will entertain everyone. Bhanu has made this movie with a fan’s heart — full of energy and emotion.”

Producer Naga Vamsi promised fans a full-fledged Ravi Teja entertainer, while cinematographer Vidu Ayan said capturing the star’s energy was both a challenge and a joy.

Director Shiva Nirvana praised the film as “a solid mass entertainer” marking a strong debut for Bhanu, and music director Bheems Ceciroleo revealed that singer Chakri’s voice was recreated using AI technology for a nostalgic touch.

Actor Naveen Chandra, who plays a pivotal role as Shivudu, said, “Working with Ravi Teja garu and having Surya garu at our event made it even more special. My role will be remembered, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it.”

Release Details

Mass Jathara premieres worldwide on October 31 from 6:00 PM onwards, promising high-energy action, entertainment, and emotion in true Ravi Teja style.