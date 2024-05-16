Ranbir Kapoor’s School Pic with Mystery Boy Goes Viral

Even though Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, his photos and videos continue to make headlines on the same platform. An old photo of the Animal actor from his school days has surfaced on the internet.

The photo shared by a fan page features Ranbir Kapoor and a friend wearing white shirts with scribbles like a scrapbook for memories. The photo shows the youthful days of the actor.

The person who has shared the pic has left the netizens guessing the person in the first pic. Some users have speculated that the mystery boy could be filmmaker Ayan Mukherji while others suggest it might be actor Vijay Varma, the boyfriend of actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Other users are having fun in the comments section claiming ‘Justin Bieber’, ‘Arjun Bijlani’, ‘Bosco Martis’, or ‘Dev Patel’ is the unnamed person.

As netizens are focused on the first image, a wellness coach named Ramona. J. Mordecai took to the comments section and claimed the girl in the second is her. “It's me in the second one,” adding, “For many years, the Internet uses this picture and puts this picture up on teacher's day and tells the world that I'm his teacher, but we were in the same batch together,” Ramona commented.

