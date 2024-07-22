'Ram NRI' pre-release event held ahead of July 26th arrival

The movie 'Ram NRI' stars Ali Reza of Bigg Boss fame and Sita Narayanan in the lead roles. 'Power of Relationship' is the tagline of the movie directed by N.Lakshmi Nanda. The film is produced by Muvva Satyanarayana under the banner of Muvva Creations and presented by SMK Films Singuluri Mohankrishna. This movie is all set for a grand release on July 26th.

SMK Films Singuluri Mohankrishna said, “The movie has come out amazingly well. Thanks to all those who gave us the opportunity to release this film. They trusted me. Our film is coming on 26th July. I could see Uyyala Jampala and Shatamanam Bhavati flavor in this movie. I want to release at least six films a year under the banner of SMK Films. I’ve decided to release every small-time film. I am making a solo film with Lakshmi Nanda. I wish the audience will appreciate our film.”

Producer Muvva Satyanarayana said, “The film has come out very well. We really enjoyed doing the film. We hope this movie will be a big success. Everyone should support our film.”

Actor Ravi Varma said, “I got connected to the story when the director narrated it to me. Everyone thinks about what they have done for their hometown. It is great to make a film with such a point. I hope this movie will bring change in at least some people. I definitely wanted to act in such a good film. Producer Muvva Satyanarayana made the movie in an uncompromised manner. Films of these kinds come hardly ever. Everyone should watch and support our film.

The other guests who attended the event extended their wishes to the film’s team