Ram Gopal Varma on Janhvi Kapoor: I Don’t See Sridevi in Her

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), known for his bold opinions, recently shared his thoughts on the late Sridevi and her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, in an interview on his YouTube channel. RGV made a statement that caught attention: “I don’t see Sridevi in Janhvi yet.” This comment sparked a new debate about the resemblance, or lack thereof, between the iconic actress and her daughter.

While Janhvi’s Devara co-star Jr NTR had earlier praised Janhvi for looking like a "spitting image" of Sridevi in a photoshoot, RGV dismissed such comparisons. He called them a “Sridevi hangover” and explained that admiration for Sridevi was based on her exceptional talent and performances, not just her looks.

“Sridevi was a remarkable actress,” RGV said. “From Padaharella Vayasu to Vasanta Kokila, she displayed a wide range of talent. I stopped seeing her as a filmmaker and started watching her as an audience member—that’s the power she had.”

When asked about working with Janhvi, RGV was blunt. “I liked the mother, not the daughter. I have no plans to work with her,” he said. RGV’s statement added another layer to his admiration for Sridevi, who he has always praised for her unique skill as an actress.