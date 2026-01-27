The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Prabhas's Movie!

After completing its theatrical journey with a mixed response, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is now gearing up for its digital debut. The Telugu horror-comedy, which created significant anticipation before its release and registered strong opening collections, is set to reach a broader audience through OTT streaming. While the makers have not yet officially revealed the streaming date, reports regarding the platform and deal details have already emerged.

Jio Hotstar Bags Digital Streaming Rights

According to industry sources, Jio Hotstar has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of The Raja Saab. The deal is reportedly valued at around ₹80 crore, covering all major language versions, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Trade analysts also suggest that the agreement includes a performance-based bonus structure. Under this arrangement, the producers will receive an additional ₹10 crore for every ₹100 crore earned at the worldwide box office beyond the ₹200 crore mark. This clause is expected to significantly benefit the makers, considering the film’s large-scale production.

OTT Deal Brings Financial Relief

Mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore, The Raja Saab witnessed impressive footfalls during its initial days. However, collections gradually slowed following mixed and lukewarm audience reactions. Although the film managed to cross ₹250 crore globally, recovering the entire investment proved challenging.

The OTT rights deal is likely to reduce financial strain and help balance overall revenue. With its theatrical run nearing its end, the digital premiere is expected to give the film a fresh lease of life among home viewers.

A Unique Blend of Horror, Comedy, and Emotion

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab showcases Prabhas in a genre he rarely explores — horror-comedy. The story revolves around a young man who inherits an ancestral mansion believed to be haunted. What begins as a family inheritance soon unfolds into a series of mysterious and supernatural events.

At the heart of the narrative is an emotional subplot involving the protagonist’s grandmother, Gangadevi, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and remains obsessed with finding her missing husband, Kanakaraju. His disappearance is deeply connected to the eerie secrets surrounding the estate, adding emotional depth to the suspense-filled storyline.

Star-Studded Cast and Strong Technical Crew

Prabhas appears in the lead role as Raju, supported by a powerful ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Zarina Wahab, Riddhi Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Comic relief is provided by popular actors Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, VTV Ganesh, Satya, Prabhas Sreenu, Yogi Babu, and Saptagiri, adding entertainment value throughout the film.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handles cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao oversees editing, contributing to the film’s visual and technical finesse.

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