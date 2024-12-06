Pushpa 2 Background Music Controversy: Sam CS Claims Credit for 90 Percent

Pushpa 2 has become the talk of the town, dominating the box office and continuing to spark discussions even after its release. One of the ongoing debates centers around the film's music. Before the movie’s release, Thaman had mentioned his involvement in the film’s music, but Sam CS has been credited with providing additional background music. However, in a recent interview with TNE, Sam CS claimed that he was responsible for 90 percent of the movie's background score.

Sam, who received praise for his work on Kiran Abbavaram’s KA, discussed his role in Pushpa 2, revealing that he had little knowledge of the film’s storyline when he first began composing music. “I didn’t get to see the script before starting my work since I came on board after the editing process. But I ended up composing music for almost the entire film. While some tracks from Devi Sri Prasad were retained, I contributed about 90 percent of the background score, especially for the intense climax scenes,” he shared.

Though Sam acknowledged that Devi Sri Prasad’s contributions were integral to the film, he explained that the producers had to bring him in to expedite the process. "Pushpa 2 is a large-scale production, and I approached the music from the perspective of the audience. I incorporated pipe instruments and used AI to create unique voices that were then transformed into instrumental music, giving the score a fresh sound. I hope the audience enjoys it," Sam added.

Despite Sam’s significant contributions, Devi Sri Prasad still holds full credit for the film's songs and original background score. Earlier, Sam had mentioned on Twitter that his work focused specifically on the climax and action sequences.

