Priyanka Chopra Signed for Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Movie?

Director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming jungle adventure film, starring Mahesh Babu, has been generating buzz with fresh rumors. While the official details about the movie are still under wraps, there are strong speculations that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra might be cast opposite Mahesh Babu in a key role.

Sources suggest that Priyanka, known for her global presence, could be the female lead in the film, as Rajamouli was reportedly looking for someone with international appeal. However, this has not been confirmed yet by the filmmakers. If true, this would mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after six years, with her last film here being The Sky Is Pink.

Additionally, rumors also claim that Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist. Prithviraj, who recently starred in Salaar with Prabhas, is expected to bring a strong presence to the film.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in April 2025, and while the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement, the speculation has created a lot of excitement among Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's fans. With star power like Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj, the film is already creating huge anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this exciting project!

