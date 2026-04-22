Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2 Trailer Out, Telugu Streaming Confirmed

Global star Priyanka Chopra is set to return to the screen with an exciting new chapter of her spy thriller series Citadel. Even before her much-talked-about film with Mahesh Babu and S. S. Rajamouli hits theatres, she is gearing up to entertain audiences with the second season of this high-octane series.

The makers have officially announced that Citadel Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting May 6. Along with the announcement, a new trailer has also been released, giving fans a glimpse of the intense action and espionage drama. The series will also be available in Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The first season of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra alongside Richard Madden, was released in 2023. While it received a mixed response, it managed to grab attention for its ambitious storytelling and international scale. The upcoming season promises a fresh mission, more twists, and higher stakes.

The storyline revolves around Citadel, an independent global spy agency formed by individuals from different countries. Unlike traditional intelligence organizations such as the FBI, RAW, or ISI, Citadel operates with the goal of protecting people worldwide rather than serving a single nation. However, a rival organization named Manticore emerges, aiming to destroy Citadel and take control.

In the first season, top agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) become targets of Manticore. The narrative follows their struggle to survive and outsmart their enemies after a major attack on the agency.

Interestingly, the series was also adapted in India with Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a lead role in the local version. Despite high expectations, the remake failed to make a strong impact among viewers.

With the second season now ready for release, expectations are high as fans look forward to more action, suspense, and gripping storytelling from this international spy franchise.