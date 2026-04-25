Prathichaya OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Thriller

Prathichaya is a Malayalam political thriller featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Directed by Unnikrishnan, the film had a moderate run in theatres and received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences.

After its theatrical release, the makers are now hoping for a better response through digital platforms. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar and is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

With its shift to OTT, Prathichaya gets another opportunity to connect with viewers who may have missed it in theatres. The political drama is expected to attract attention online, where content often finds a fresh reception.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Sharaf U Dheen, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Sai Kumar. Actors like Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Vishnu Agasthya, Nishant Sagar, and Neethu Krishna also play important roles, adding depth to the story.

As the film begins its OTT journey, it remains to be seen whether it will resonate better with audiences this time around.