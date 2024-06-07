Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD To Release in IMAX Theatres in USA and Canada!

Get ready for the much-anticipated release of 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin! Exciting news has just emerged, revealing that the film will be screened in IMAX theatres in North America and the UK. Fans in the USA and Canada can experience the Telugu version in the USA and the Hindi version in Canada, complete with premieres and a special show on the first day.

With speculations about cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda, along with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises to be a visual treat. Not to mention the thrilling news that the film might also be available in 3D! Get ready to immerse yourself in the sci-fi elements and mythology-inspired story alongside spectacular performances by Prabhas and the cast.

Don't miss the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' on June 27th in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.