Baahubali Star Prabhas Turns 46: Superstar's Net Worth, Real Estate, and Luxury Cars

As Telugu cinema’s biggest export, Prabhas celebrates his 46th birthday on October 23, excitement is at an all-time high among fans worldwide. From his humble debut in Eeswar (2002) to his meteoric rise as India’s first bona fide pan-India superstar, Prabhas has become a symbol of ambition, scale, and stardom in modern Indian cinema.

From Regional Hero to Global Icon

Born in 1979, Prabhas entered the industry with modest beginnings, gaining recognition through hits like Varsham, Chatrapathi, Billa, Darling, Mr. Perfect, and Mirchi. However, his collaboration with S. S. Rajamouli on the Baahubaliduology redefined his career — and Indian cinema itself. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) smashed box-office records, turning Prabhas into a household name across continents.

Net Worth, Real Estate, and Car Collection

According to News18 (June 2025), Prabhas boasts an estimated net worth of USD 30 million (₹250 crore). His assets mirror his success — a ₹60-crore Hyderabad mansion, a ₹10-crore Mumbai property, and even a flat in Italy. He also owns an expansive 84-acre farmhouse in Bhimavaram and is reportedly developing another luxury residence near Hyderabad.

An automobile enthusiast, the Salaar star’s garage is said to feature some of the world’s most exclusive cars, each worth several crores, underscoring his penchant for luxury and precision.

Career After Baahubali

Post-Baahubali, Prabhas has continued to headline high-budget spectacles — from Saaho (2019) and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023) to the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD (2024). His cameo in Kannappa and narration for Mirai reflect his continued influence across diverse genres and formats.

What’s Next for Prabhas

The buzz around Prabhas’ next project intensified on October 22, when Mythri Movie Makers dropped a teaser poster from his upcoming collaboration with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. The teaser — featuring Prabhas in a wartime backdrop under the British flag with the tagline “Most Wanted since 1932” — hints at an intense patriotic saga, reportedly titled Fauji.

The official title reveal is scheduled for October 23 at 11:07 AM, making it a fitting birthday treat for fans eagerly awaiting the star’s next cinematic chapter.

With his unmatched charisma, genre-defying roles, and global fanbase, Prabhas continues to be a force shaping the future of Indian cinema.