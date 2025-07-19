Prabhas Spotted in Stylish Avatar as Spirit Shoot Nears

Hyderabad: Known for his dedication to roles, superstar Prabhas is now undergoing a remarkable transformation for his next big film, Spirit. According to industry sources, the actor is working on achieving a leaner and more stylish physique to step into the shoes of a police officer in the upcoming project.

After spending over a month in Europe, Prabhas is now back in Hyderabad and has resumed work on his pending film The Raja Saab. His recent public appearances—including the grand ten-year celebration of Baahubali and a screening of a Prashanth Neel film at Prasad IMAX—have turned heads. Fans and media alike are praising his refreshed and sharp look.

Insiders reveal that this style upgrade is a deliberate move as part of his prep for Spirit, which is expected to go on floors in September. From a revamped fitness routine to closely collaborating with stylists, Prabhas is reportedly going the extra mile to embody the disciplined and impactful role of a police officer.

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the most anticipated films in Prabhas's lineup. If his recent transformation is any indication, fans can expect to see him in a bold new avatar that blends intensity with elegance.