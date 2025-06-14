Prabhas’ Rajasaab Teaser Launch Date Announced – Check Date and Time!

Hyderabad: The teaser of ‘Rajasaab’, the upcoming film starring Rebel Star Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is all set for its grand reveal on June 16 at 10:52 AM. The production team made the official announcement via social media, stating, “We’ve cut the teaser in a fun and entertaining way. Can’t wait to show it to you all!”

Featuring Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading ladies, the film has already piqued interest across fan circles and the film industry. The project marks a refreshing collaboration between mass entertainer Maruthi and pan-India star Prabhas.

Meanwhile, ahead of the teaser launch, a few visuals from the promo have reportedly leaked online, raising concerns among the makers. The team is actively working to prevent further circulation and has appealed to fans to wait for the official release.

With high expectations surrounding this film, ‘Rajasaab’ is shaping up to be a unique addition to Prabhas’ diverse filmography.

Stay tuned for more updates, posters, and insights from the world of Rajasaab.