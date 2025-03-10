Prabhas’ Raja Saab Likely to Be Postponed Again – Climax & Songs Yet to Be Shot

Prabhas’ highly anticipated horror-comedy The Raja Saab has hit yet another roadblock. Initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, the film has now been indefinitely postponed due to production delays.

Sources close to the project reveal that a significant portion of the film remains unfinished. The climax and four songs are yet to be shot, causing a major delay in post-production work. Adding to the challenges, Prabhas has shifted his focus to director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming film, further pushing The Raja Saab down his priority list. Additionally, the actor sustained an injury a few months ago, which impacted the shooting schedule.

Director Maruthi, who is helming the project, has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the delays. However, industry insiders suggest that the team is working behind the scenes to bring the film back on track as soon as possible. Given these setbacks, the release date now hinges on how quickly the pending portions can be completed. Fans will have to wait a little longer for an official update from the makers.

Despite the delays, expectations remain high for The Raja Saab, which marks Prabhas’ first attempt at a full-fledged horror-comedy. The film is backed by People Media Factory and promises a unique blend of humor and supernatural elements. Stay tuned for further updates on Prabhas’ upcoming projects and the revised release schedule of The Raja Saab.