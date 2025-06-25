Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan in Talks for Hombale’s Mahavatar Franchise?

Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind blockbuster hits like the KGF franchise and Salaar, has announced an ambitious and mythologically rich project—the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Known for delivering unique and larger-than-life stories, the production house has now laid out a bold release calendar spanning over a decade.

Here’s the official release lineup:

Mahavatar Narsimha – July 25, 2025

Mahavatar Parshuram – 2027

Mahavatar Raghunandan – 2029

Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh – 2031

Mahavatar Gokulananda – 2033

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 – 2035

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 – 2037

This strategic announcement marks one of the most detailed long-term plans in Indian cinema to date, signaling Hombale’s intent to craft a universe on par with global cinematic franchises.

Is Prabhas Part of the Mahavatar Universe?

Fans are now buzzing with anticipation over actor Prabhas’ potential involvement in the universe. The star reportedly signed a three-film deal with Hombale Films, which further fuels speculation. However, there’s a twist. Prabhas is already starring in Kalki 2898 AD, which may make it unlikely for him to reprise a similar title in this universe, even if the narratives differ.

The first film in the lineup, Mahavatar Narsimha, is set to release in 2025—making it unlikely for Prabhas to be a part of that. Considering he has already played Lord Rama in Adipurush, Mahavatar Raghunandan (which is expected to be based on Lord Rama) might also be out of the equation for him.

That leaves fans wondering if Prabhas could headline any of the roles in Mahavatar Parshuram, Dhawkadhesh, or Gokulananda.

Salaar 2 Comes First

Before jumping into any potential mythological roles, Prabhas is committed to completing Salaar 2, also backed by Hombale Films. Only after wrapping up that project will the next steps become clearer.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has also announced a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, sparking further excitement. Hrithik’s potential entry into the Mahavatar Universe has raised the stakes and curiosity even higher.

“The possibilities are ENDLESS, and we’re PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen. Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride,” shared the makers in their official statement.

As Indian cinema takes bold strides into crafting mythological cinematic universes, Hombale Films' latest announcement has certainly set the tone for what could be a defining chapter in storytelling on screen.