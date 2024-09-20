Poonam Kaur: Tollywood Top Personality Gives Assurance?

After Poonam Kaur reacted to Jani Master's harassment case by mentioning her past allegations against Director Trivikram Srinivas, a big celebrity from Tollywood reached out to the actress. The report says that he has promised 'justice' if she doesn't bring up her allegations. She recently talked about Trivikram Srinivas on her social media.

The word 'justice 'needs to be clarified, as it can refer to any way of bringing justice to the actress. He further added, "Let's not tarnish our industry reputation and spoil the environment" with his associates. Poonam has been demanding action against Trivikram, but the industry seems to be collectively silent on this issue.

Justice can be given in the form of compensation or more movie opportunities. There is no further information about whether Poonam Kaur accepts compensation in any form. The actress allegedly has call recordings that can further damage the director's reputation.

