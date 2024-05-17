A Peek into Rashmika's Jam-Packed Day: Juggling Events, Travel, and Meals

Talented South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna renowned for her roles in films like 'Animal' and 'Pushpa', recently gave her fans a glimpse into her hectic day. The busy star juggled between events, city travels, and various tasks with impressive ease.

Mandanna started her day early, preparing for her first event with hair and makeup sessions. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote that she started her day with early morning hair and makeup.



Morning make up



Throughout the day, Mandanna skillfully navigated multiple tasks simultaneously. Her Instagram stories revealed her munching on blueberries, undergoing last-minute touch-ups, and trying on different footwear options.



Rashmika's look for an event​​​​



For her first event, Mandanna donned a traditional anarkali churidar with simple earrings and a hair bun, keeping her look subtle. After completing the event, she transformed her appearance for the second one, opting for a modern midi dress and high heels.



On the way to second event



Despite her packed schedule, Mandanna managed to squeeze in lunch and a couple of meetings between events. As the day drew to a close, Mandanna shared a picture from her flight, writing, "How is the day even complete without taking a flight?"



Catching a flight



Finally, she bid farewell to her fans with a selfie from her bed, mentioning that she had only a protein shake for dinner.



Wrapping up the day with protein shake



Fans of the talented actress are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Pushpa 2', starring alongside Allu Arjun. Additionally, Mandanna has several other projects in the pipeline, including 'Kubera' with Nagarjuna and Dhanush, 'The Girlfriend' directed by Rahul Ravindran, 'Chavva' featuring Vicky Kaushal, and 'Sikander', a collaboration with Salman Khan directed by AR Murugadoss.