Pawan Kalyan’s OG Movie Resumes Shoot: Aiming for September Release

Big news for fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan! Shoot of his highly awaited action drama OG, which is being directed by Sujeeth, has formally begun today. The makers released a new poster announcing the news, with the director and team seen hard at work on set.

Although Pawan Kalyan hasn't yet joined the shoot, shooting is ongoing with other artists. The actor will soon be on the sets. DVV Entertainment production house sealed the news with a poignant caption: "It's restarting… This time, let's finish it!"

As per reports, Pawan has fixed dates for the project and is interested in finishing it as soon as possible. The crew is currently working on a tight schedule with intentions to finish production and release the film during the first week of September.

This follows after the actor-politician recently wrapped up shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. With elections out of the way, Pawan is now concentrating on completing OG before fully immersing himself in his political duties.

Starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the heroine, OG has been in production for almost two years. The shooting was postponed as Pawan was busy with political activities during the election time. But the producers are now focused on wrapping up the film without any further gaps.

The shoot schedule will soon be released in detail. Follow for more information on this power-packed venture.