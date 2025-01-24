Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez Leads with 13 Nominations

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday in Los Angeles. The musical crime drama Emilia Pérez is leading with 13 nominations. Experts predict the film will win awards in at least three or four categories. Karla Sofía Gascón made history by becoming the first transgender actor ever nominated for Best Actress. Also, the short film Anuja, supported by Priyanka Chopra, is India's only Oscar nomination this year, in the Best Live-Action Short category.

Full List of Nominations:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates, Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)

Wicked (John Powell, Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Production Design

The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Best Film Editing

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

Best Original Song

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Bernie Taupin

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

Music by Clément Ducol, Camille; Lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

Music and Lyrics by Camille, Clément Ducol

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready

Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best International Feature Film

Brazil (I’m Still Here)

Denmark (The Girl With the Needle)

France (Emilia Pérez)

Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)

Latvia (Flow)

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, Leff Lefferts)

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould)