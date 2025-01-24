Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez Leads with 13 Nominations
The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday in Los Angeles. The musical crime drama Emilia Pérez is leading with 13 nominations. Experts predict the film will win awards in at least three or four categories. Karla Sofía Gascón made history by becoming the first transgender actor ever nominated for Best Actress. Also, the short film Anuja, supported by Priyanka Chopra, is India's only Oscar nomination this year, in the Best Live-Action Short category.
Full List of Nominations:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
Conclave (Peter Straughan)
Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, Nicolas Livecchi)
Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
Sing Sing (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David)
The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
Conclave (Lisy Christl)
Gladiator II (Janty Yates, Dave Crossman)
Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
Wicked (Paul Tazewell)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Jurado)
Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli)
Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth)
Best Original Score
The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)
Wicked (John Powell, Stephen Schwartz)
The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)
Best Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Production Design
The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)
Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)
Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)
Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)
Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
Maria (Ed Lachman)
Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)
Best Film Editing
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (David Jancso)
Conclave (Nick Emerson)
Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)
Wicked (Myron Kerstein)
Best Original Song
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Bernie Taupin
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
Music by Clément Ducol, Camille; Lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
Music and Lyrics by Camille, Clément Ducol
“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing
Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
Best Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready
Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best International Feature Film
Brazil (I’m Still Here)
Denmark (The Girl With the Needle)
France (Emilia Pérez)
Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)
Latvia (Flow)
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, David Giammarco)
Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill)
Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta)
Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, John Marquis)
The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, Leff Lefferts)
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan)
Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs)
Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke)
Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould)