Om Shanti Shanti Shanti OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Om Shanti Shanti Shanti, starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles, has made its way to OTT. The film, which was released in theatres on January 30, failed to impress audiences to the extent the makers had expected. However, there is optimism that the movie will find better appreciation among OTT viewers.

Directed by A.R. Sajeev, the film is the Telugu remake of the 2022 Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti is now streaming on Aha Telugu. Although it was scheduled to premiere on March 4, the film was made available a day earlier for Gold subscribers.

The movie showcases how a woman reacts when pushed beyond her limits, with Eesha Rebba delivering a powerful performance as a young woman who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.

Storyline

Shanti (Eesha Rebba) is a spirited young woman who has always wanted to live life on her own terms. She grows up dreaming of pursuing higher education and securing a good job. After completing her intermediate studies, she wishes to move to the city for further education. However, her parents refuse and enroll her in a nearby college for her degree.

An unfortunate incident at college forces her to discontinue her studies and pushes her toward marriage. While Shanti aspires to continue her education and build a career, her parents arrange a match for her with Naidu (Tharun Bhascker). He promises to support her education after marriage, convincing her to agree to the alliance.

However, soon after the wedding, Naidu’s male ego surfaces. He begins to physically abuse Shanti over trivial matters. When she confides in her parents, they advise her to adjust and compromise. Unable to bear the abuse any longer, Shanti finally fights back one day, beating her husband in retaliation. A video of the incident goes viral on social media.

What conflicts unfold between the couple thereafter? What obstacles arise when they consider divorce? At one point, why does Shanti contemplate suicide, and what ultimately changes her mind? To find out, one must watch Om Shanti Shanti Shanti on Aha.