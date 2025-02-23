NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi, Namrata at Private Party in Dubai

Jr NTR, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar were recently spotted together at a glamorous gathering in Dubai. Namrata shared a stunning picture on Instagram, featuring NTR and his wife posing stylishly with their friends.

Jr NTR looked sharp in an all-black outfit, while Lakshmi Pranathi dazzled in an elegant gown. Namrata shined in a glamorous golden ensemble, captioning her post, “Shimmer and shine.”

On the professional front, Jr NTR is making waves with his upcoming film. His highly anticipated collaboration with director Prashanth Neel has officially gone on floors. The film, tentatively titled NTRNEEL aka Dragon, is set to be an action-packed spectacle, promising high-energy sequences.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on this ambitious project, which is expected to showcase Jr NTR in a powerful and intense role.