NTR Birthday: Greets Fans Outside Hyderabad Home

Thousands of fans gathered outside the residence of Jr NTR in Hyderabad late on May 19 night to celebrate the actor’s 43rd birthday. The area around his home turned lively as supporters arrived with banners, music and birthday wishes for the popular star.

Amid strong security arrangements, Jr NTR stepped out briefly to acknowledge the huge crowd waiting outside his residence. Videos circulating on social media showed the actor waving at fans and thanking them for their love and support.

Heavy Crowd Outside Actor’s Residence

Fans started gathering near the actor’s house from the evening itself, creating a festive atmosphere in the locality. Police personnel and private security teams were deployed to control the crowd and manage the celebrations peacefully.

At one point, a few enthusiastic fans reportedly tried to move closer to the actor for selfies and handshakes. During the commotion, Jr NTR appeared concerned about the situation and was seen asking security personnel to handle the crowd carefully.

‘Dragon’ Teaser Released on Birthday

The excitement around the birthday celebrations increased further after the makers released the first glimpse of Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.

The teaser confirmed that the film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

Jr NTR Plays a Powerful Role

Set in 1967, the film revolves around an intense conflict linked to the opium trade. Jr NTR appears in a rugged action role as a feared assassin named Luger.

The teaser also offered a glimpse of Rukmini Vasanth, who plays an important character in the movie.

The film additionally stars:

Anil Kapoor

Biju Menon

Music for the project is composed by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

Fans Celebrate Across Social Media

Soon after the teaser release, hashtags related to Jr NTR and Dragon began trending online as fans shared clips, posters and birthday messages throughout the night.

Jr NTR celebrates his 43rd birthday with fans in #Hyderabad The #Dragon actor #JrNTR was seen waving and smiling at them (#JrNTRfans) while being guarded by his bodyguards and protection from police, as fans arrived in large numbers to celebrate their idol's birthday, outside… pic.twitter.com/CXoeMKAF1s — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 20, 2026

Also read: NTR’s Dragon Glimpse Takes Over Ram Charan’s Peddi Trailer