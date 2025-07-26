NTR Beats Hrithik Roshan in War 2 Remuneration: Check Who Paid What?

The much-awaited trailer of War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, has finally dropped, and it’s already trending across social media platforms. Packed with high-octane action, intense emotions, and stunning visuals, the film promises to be a spectacle for audiences.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, but this time, the dynamic has changed. Tiger Shroff is not part of the sequel, and stepping into the franchise is Telugu superstar Jr NTR, making his Bollywood debut as a formidable Special Units officer. The addition of Jr NTR has sparked massive excitement among fans nationwide.

Joining the star cast is Kiara Advani in a strong and mysterious role, which many believe is connected to Ashutosh Rana’s character, Colonel Sunil Luthra.

Biggest Salaries Yet for the War Franchise

Reports suggest that War 2 has been mounted on a massive budget, and the cast’s paycheques reflect the film’s grand scale. Jr NTR is reportedly the highest-paid actor, bagging a whopping ₹60 crore for his Bollywood debut. Hrithik Roshan is said to have charged ₹48 crore, while Kiara Advani has reportedly taken home ₹15 crore. Director Ayan Mukerji himself is believed to have earned ₹32 crore for helming the mega project.

With Jr NTR already dominating headlines for becoming the highest-paid star of the film, all eyes are now on how he will be received by the Hindi-speaking audience.

A Cinematic Event in the Making

The hype surrounding War 2 is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly waiting to see the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Given its scale, star power, and the success of the first film, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.