NTR and Prashanth Neel Movie Launch: Pics from Pooja Ceremony

A mass feast is in the offing for NTR's die-hard fans. RRR star NTR teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel. NTR and Prashanth Neel's film has officially launched today.

This highly anticipated project, titled NTR-Neel, had a pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad, attended by the film's crucial cast and crew.

This film marks the first time NTR is teaming up with Neel, and the project aims to be a mass-commercial entertainer, combining the talents of these two powerhouses to captivate fans and audiences alike.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers with a big budget, the team held a puja ceremony to mark the occasion. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is also involved in the production, was present at the launch alongside the producers. NTR’s wife, Pranathi, switched on the camera, and their sons Abhay Ram, Bhargav Ram were also in attendance.

Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be playing the leading lady in the film. The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, and Bhuvan Gowda is set to handle the cinematography. The regular shoot is expected to commence once NTR completes Devara.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, which is set to hit the screens on 27th September 2024. After wrapping up Devara, he will start working on the NTR-Neel film.