November 15 OTT releases; Ma Nanna Superhero and Unstoppable by NBK!

The weekend is here, with multiple new movies and web series across various OTT platforms. When there are more than 20 new releases, viewers have a tough time choosing.

Telugu film Ma Naana Super Hero and Allu Arjun's episode of Unstoppable 4 are the most awaited ones. Paiyano, Revu, and Nandan are other notable releases.

Also read: Allu Arjun on Unstoppable with NBK Season 5: Who He Bought Liquor for at Goa Wine Shop

In addition to all these, there are also some Telugu dubbed films and series in the form of Gunner, Cross, and Operation Blood Hunt.

Here are all the latest ones:

Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 - English Series

The Fairy Odd Parents: A New Wish - English Series

The Watchers - English Film

Amazon Prime

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 - Hindi Series

Gunner - Telugu dubbed movie

Hotstar

You Almost Christmas Story - English Film

Sony Liv

Freedom at Midnight - Telugu Dubbed Series

Zee5

The Day of the Jackal - English Series

Magic of Shiri - Hindi Series

Operation Blood Hunt - Movie



Apple Plus TV

Silo Season 2 - Allu Arjun's episode

Aha

Unstoppable 4 Episode 04 - Allu Arjun's episode

Manorama Max

Adhi Tathtu - Malayalam movie

Lion's Gate Play

Operation Blood Hunt - Telugu dubbed movie

Other Movies and Shows

Ma Naana Super Hero - Telugu - OnTBCP

Paiyano - Hindi Series - on OTT Patform

Revu - Telugu movie - on OTT Patform

Nandan - Tamil movie (streaming service unknown)

Cross - English web series (streaming service unknown)

Back to Black - English movie (streaming service unknown)

Also read Coldplay's Fourth Concert in Ahmedabad on Jan 25, 2025: Hotel Prices Surge!