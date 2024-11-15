November 15 OTT releases; Ma Nanna Superhero and Unstoppable by NBK!
The weekend is here, with multiple new movies and web series across various OTT platforms. When there are more than 20 new releases, viewers have a tough time choosing.
Telugu film Ma Naana Super Hero and Allu Arjun's episode of Unstoppable 4 are the most awaited ones. Paiyano, Revu, and Nandan are other notable releases.
In addition to all these, there are also some Telugu dubbed films and series in the form of Gunner, Cross, and Operation Blood Hunt.
Here are all the latest ones:
Netflix
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 - English Series
The Fairy Odd Parents: A New Wish - English Series
The Watchers - English Film
Amazon Prime
Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 - Hindi Series
Gunner - Telugu dubbed movie
Hotstar
You Almost Christmas Story - English Film
Sony Liv
Freedom at Midnight - Telugu Dubbed Series
Zee5
The Day of the Jackal - English Series
Magic of Shiri - Hindi Series
Operation Blood Hunt - Movie
Apple Plus TV
Silo Season 2 - Allu Arjun's episode
Aha
Unstoppable 4 Episode 04 - Allu Arjun's episode
Manorama Max
Adhi Tathtu - Malayalam movie
Lion's Gate Play
Operation Blood Hunt - Telugu dubbed movie
Other Movies and Shows
Ma Naana Super Hero - Telugu - OnTBCP
Paiyano - Hindi Series - on OTT Patform
Revu - Telugu movie - on OTT Patform
Nandan - Tamil movie (streaming service unknown)
Cross - English web series (streaming service unknown)
Back to Black - English movie (streaming service unknown)
