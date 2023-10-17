No Stopping Leo In Telugu, Confirms Producer

After receiving restraining orders from the City Civil Court in Hyderabad, preventing the screening of actor Vijay Thalapathy's highly anticipated film, "Leo," in Telugu States on October 19, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi responded by assuring that the matter is being resolved amicably. He confirmed that the Telugu version of the movie would be released as scheduled.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Naga Vamsi, who holds the distribution rights for "Leo" in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, expressed hope that "Leo" would appeal to audiences in theaters on the eve of Dasara festival. Naga Vamsi explained that a minor miscommunication had occurred when someone filed a legal claim, asserting that the title "Leo" was already registered in Vijayawada.

Naga Vamsi assured that they had identified the issue and are working to resolve it amicably. The film's title had been registered, and it had received the necessary censorship approvals. Both parties had mutually agreed to resolve the matter to ensure that the film's release in theaters would proceed without hindrance.

When asked about the possibility of a future collaboration with Tamil star Vijay, Naga Vamsi clarified that "Leo" was not initially planned as a collaboration with Vijay. However, he expressed his intention to work with Vijay in the future, citing the film's potential success due to Vijay's massive fan base. He had confidence in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's abilities.

Regarding any concerns about the simultaneous release of two Telugu films, "Bhagavanth Kesari" and "Tiger Nageswara Rao," Naga Vamsi clarified that he had no issues with theaters in the Telugu States. He explained that the theater arrangements had been made for both Nandamuri Balakrishna's film and Ravi Teja's film, as well as for "Leo." He expressed his hope that Telugu films would achieve great success.

"Leo," produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a screenplay co-written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy, features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Manobala, and George Maryan in pivotal roles. The film has generated high expectations among fans and has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

In response to a question about the prioritization of dubbed films by the Film Chambers, Naga Vamsi noted that the post-COVID-19 landscape has altered the scenario. There are no longer strict distinctions between Telugu and Tamil films, as audiences now welcome any film with compelling content. He emphasized the strong interest in the Telugu version of "Leo," with a significant presence on social media and impressive advance bookings.

Naga Vamsi also mentioned that the cast of "Leo," including Trisha, Anirudh, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, are expected to visit Hyderabad for film promotions later in the week.

