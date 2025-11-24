Nikhil Siddhartha's Swayambhu Glimpse Out: Watch Video; Pan India Release On Feb 13 For Maha Shivaratri

Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to nationwide fame with the blockbuster Karthikeya 2, is gearing up for another grand Pan-India outing with his 20th film, Swayambhu. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, the historical action epic is presented by Tagore Madhu. Mounted on a massive scale with top-notch production values, Swayambhu is touted as one of the biggest films in Nikhil’s career.

The makers on Monday announced that the film has completed its shooting. After a two-year production journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team officially declared wrap-up and confirmed a worldwide theatrical release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

To mark the milestone, the team released a special video titled “Rise of Swayambhu”, offering a glimpse into the film’s rich world-building, monumental sets and the scale of craftsmanship involved. What initially started as a standalone film soon expanded into a vast cinematic universe, powered by crores of investment and the relentless dedication of the producers.

In the video, Nikhil reflects on the film’s challenging yet exhilarating making process. He introduces his horse Maruthi and showcases the massive sets built across acres. The actor underwent intense physical training and a complete body transformation to suit the role of a fierce warrior. He has also dubbed for himself in the Hindi version to keep the performance authentic.

Swayambhu explores lesser-known chapters of India’s history, delving into stories beyond conventional tales of kings and battles. At its core is the journey of a valiant warrior whose courage helped shape an era.

The film stars Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the leading ladies. Renowned cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar is behind the lens, while KGF composer Ravi Basrur scores the music. Production designers M. Prabhaharan and Raveendra have crafted the film’s grand visual world.

With the shoot wrapped and the promotional campaign picking up pace, expectations are soaring for this Pan-India spectacle. As the rise of Swayambhu begins, all eyes are on its grand Maha Shivaratri release.

Watch: Rise of Swayambhu