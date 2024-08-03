Jathi Ratnalu actor Naveen Polishetty knows a thing or two about how to amuse others while being in pain. The Telugu actor recently met with an accident in the US and is still nursing an injury to his right hand.

With the right hand placed in the sling, Naveen realised that nothing much he could do with the left hand. He made an Instagram reel to show how the immobility of the right hand (or another hand) could disrupt the daily activities of a person.

In the video, the actor poked fun at his predicament. He wrote in the post, “NEW VIDEO. Life oka zindagi ayipoindi. See you soon, JaaneJigars. #LifeAfterFracture #BREAKINGnews.”

Enjoy the reel here:

The Insta reel ends with this comment, “Humour gives courage to fight with problems in life. Keep smiling. I love making you guys smile. See you soon on the big screen with new films post full recovery. Your jaanejigar, Naveen Polishetty.”