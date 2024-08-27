Nani's Shocking Comments on Hema Committee Report and Film Industry: Scared to Scroll Online

Tollywood actor Nani has been making headlines for various reasons. Recently, he faced significant backlash from Bollywood fans after his comments on Arshad Warsi, where he remarked that Prabhas looks like a joker in "Kalki 2898 AD." Currently, Nani is busy promoting his upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, set to be released on August 29 and starring Priyanka Mohan.

During an interview with NDTV, Nani expressed his concern about the incidents revealed in the Hema Committee report regarding the Malayalam film industry. The report exposes instances of sexual abuse by industry insiders. The actor stated that this news is profoundly troubling and reflects his broader concern about the status of women in the country.

The Gang Leader actor said, "This has been bothering me ever since the Nirbhaya case (2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case). It never stops, and it continuously disturbs us. Actually, I am scared to scroll through Twitter or similar platforms because suddenly, some distressing visuals or news can appear, which can disturb me for the rest of the day. With the social media boom, where everyone is active and sharing content, anything that peaks will eventually start to decline."

He further added, "When I hear news about the treatment of women or the belief that people can say or do anything and get away with it, I feel we are in the worst situation possible. Compared to 20 years ago, the situation was much better then, and 20 years before that, it was even better. I believe we are in the worst situation now. However, because of my profession and my interactions with children, I have spoken to many five- and seven-year-olds in this generation. Somehow, this generation seems exceptionally smart, and I believe a better future is on the horizon. I have faith that the situation will improve and that future generations will be better than us."