Is Naga Chaitanya Upset With Overdose Of Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Romance?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding was a fairy tale. It took place in 2017. In 2021, they officially announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among the audience. Otherwise, they are doing great on the professional front.

Looks like Naga Chaitanya is upset with the overdose of the Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha romance in the latter's upcoming movie Kushi. Yes, what you read is right. Last week, Chay attended the premiere of Boys Hostel.

The trailer of Kushi was played during the interval. The Custody actor felt uncomfortable and walked out of the theatre, as per those in the know.

Samantha and Chaitanya were engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. They tied the knot in Goa on October 6 of the same year.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on Sep 1, 2023.

