Naga Babu Quits Twitter Amid Allu Arjun Fans' Fury

Naga Babu, an actor-politician and general secretary of the Janasena Party, has deactivated his Twitter account amid speculation that his recent cryptic tweet was aimed at actor Allu Arjun. The move came after a flood of heated comments from Allu Arjun's fans in response to Naga Babu's post.

The controversy began when Allu Arjun extended his support for Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, a friend and MLA candidate from the YSRCP party, despite previously expressing support for Pawan Kalyan and the Janasena Party. Naga Babu then posted a cryptic tweet in Telugu, which many interpreted as criticizing Allu Arjun's actions.

The post (in English) says, “A person who is associated with our rivals can’t be considered as our own while someone who supports us despite being outsiders, still belongs to us.”

Allu Arjun's fans demanded clarity on Naga Babu's tweet, flooding social media with comments and criticism. While some claimed that the tweet had nothing to do with the Allu family and was directed at someone associated with Janasena, the controversy continued to escalate.

Earlier, on the day of the Lok Sabha elections, Allu Arjun had clarified that he supported Shilpa Ravi Chandra Reddy as a close friend and was not associated with any political party. However, reports suggest a potential rift between Allu Arjun and the Mega family, which includes Chiranjeevi, Nagababu, and Pawan Kalyan, due to his support for the YSRCP candidate.



Naga Babu's deactivated X account



It remains unclear whether Naga Babu will respond to the ongoing controversy or return to social media once the situation cools down.