Mukesh Udeshi: Producer of Chiranjeevi’s Hits Movies Dies

Sep 12, 2023, 20:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Veteran Bollywood film producer Mukesh Udeshi passed away in Chennai on Monday. He passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in the city. Udeshi is survived by his wife and son. 

He produced some of the notable Hindi movies including Go Goa Gone, Ek Villain and , Chashme Baddoor. He had also bankrolled some popular Telugu movies of Megastar Chiranjeevi like Pratibandh, Gentleman and Parasuram. 

Also Read: Jitendra Reddy Poster Is Quite Interesting 


Read More:

Tags: 
Mukesh Udeshi
bollywood
Pratibandh
Chiranjeevi
film producer
Advertisement
Back to Top