Mukesh Udeshi: Producer of Chiranjeevi’s Hits Movies Dies

Veteran Bollywood film producer Mukesh Udeshi passed away in Chennai on Monday. He passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in the city. Udeshi is survived by his wife and son.

He produced some of the notable Hindi movies including Go Goa Gone, Ek Villain and , Chashme Baddoor. He had also bankrolled some popular Telugu movies of Megastar Chiranjeevi like Pratibandh, Gentleman and Parasuram.

