Mrunal Thakur–Dhanush Viral Wedding Photo Sparks Buzz, But Here’s the Real Truth

A photo allegedly showing actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush at a wedding altar has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread speculation that the two had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chennai. The image quickly grabbed fans’ attention and set off intense online chatter.

However, the viral photo has now been confirmed as fake and was created using artificial intelligence.

In the fabricated image, Mrunal is seen dressed in a maroon Kanjeevaram silk saree, while Dhanush appears in traditional South Indian attire. The photo also features several well-known celebrities, including Trisha, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan and Ajith, seemingly present at the ceremony—adding to its apparent authenticity.

Rumours linking Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025 after the two were spotted exchanging a warm greeting at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Their later appearance together at the wrap party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein further fuelled speculation about a possible relationship.

Earlier this month, Mrunal appeared to subtly address the rumours through an Instagram post. Sharing a video of herself enjoying a sunset boat ride, she captioned it, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken!” While the post did not directly reference the marriage claims, many interpreted it as a response to the ongoing gossip.

Putting the speculation to rest, a source close to the actor dismissed the rumours outright, stating that there is “no truth” to the claims. “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This rumour has gained traction without any basis,” the source clarified.

Industry insiders also highlighted Mrunal’s packed professional schedule as further evidence that the wedding reports are unfounded. “She has a film release lined up for February, followed by another Telugu release in March. Planning a wedding amid such commitments doesn’t make sense,” an insider noted.

For now, the viral wedding image stands exposed as an AI-generated hoax, with no confirmation of any personal developments between the two actors.