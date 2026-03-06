Mrithyunjay Twitter Reviews: Sree Vishnu's Film Gets Mixed Talk

The latest film Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, has started trending on social media soon after its release, with viewers sharing their opinions online. Early reactions on Twitter show a divided response, as some audiences appreciated the film’s core idea while others felt the execution did not fully live up to expectations.

Story Overview

The film revolves around Jai, played by Sree Vishnu, who works in the marketing department of a newspaper office. Though his primary responsibility is collecting advertisements, Jai dreams of becoming a reporter and shows a strong interest in investigative stories.

During his routine work, Jai encounters a young girl who is struggling to cope with the sudden death of her father. The child’s grief deeply affects him, and as he begins to look into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, another person dies under similar conditions. The strange similarity between the two deaths makes Jai suspect that something more sinister may be happening.

Convinced that the incidents might not be natural deaths, Jai approaches ACP Seetha Parushuram, portrayed by Reba Monica John, and explains his suspicions. However, the police officer initially dismisses his theory.

As Jai continues his work of visiting different establishments to collect advertisements—including television and entertainment businesses—he also starts visiting the homes of the deceased individuals. Meanwhile, Sadhu, played by Veer Aryan, begins to discover clues that hint at a deeper mystery behind the deaths.

Jai’s curiosity soon turns into a personal mission. Despite the police refusing to take his doubts seriously, he decides to continue investigating the case on his own. The story gradually unfolds as he attempts to uncover the identity of the killer, understand the motive behind the murders, and seek justice for the victims.

Twitter Reactions: Mixed Opinions

Social media reactions suggest that audiences have mixed feelings about the film. Several viewers appreciated the idea behind the story and praised Sree Vishnu’s performance.

Some users on Twitter wrote that the film had an interesting investigative angle and a concept that could have made for a gripping thriller. A few viewers also mentioned that the emotional portions involving the grieving child added a touching layer to the narrative.

However, many viewers felt that the film did not fully utilize its promising premise. According to several tweets, the storytelling lacked consistency and failed to build the suspense expected from a crime thriller.

Some audiences pointed out that the screenplay felt uneven, with certain scenes moving too quickly without developing the mystery in depth. Others commented that the background music, particularly the heavy use of electronic beats, sometimes distracted from the serious tone of the story. Here are a few Twitter (X ) reviews.

King of entertainer thriller movie tho kuda BB kottadu 🔥 😎 Bhairava anna aah BGM kottadu enti anan Vammo🙏🏻

Next level abha Vishnu anna acting, hussian peak direction and Bhairava anna bGM main climax 🔥😎 Bgm mind lo nundi povadam Ledhu 🙏🏻 My review 3.5/5 🔥🔥#Mrithyunjay — Praveen_Chowdary9🦚 (@Praveen4ntr_9) March 6, 2026

#Mrithyunjay Review :) Engaging thriller with 👌narration

Director direction & story execution 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️

Sree Vishnu shines with a different attempt and strong performance❤️

Kalabhairava’s BGM is a major highlight 🔥❤️‍🔥 Good watch for this weekend..

Rating: 3/5 ⭐⭐⭐#Mruthyunjay — 𝑺âthwīk 💫 (@Sathvik_MB) March 6, 2026

#Mrithyunjay Review : ఈ సినిమా కాల భైరవ వెన్నెముక లాంటివాడు.🧨🧨 హీరో శ్రీ విష్ణు విభిన్నమైన ప్రయత్నంతో అందరినీ మెప్పించాడు. థ్రిల్లర్ జానర్ సినిమాలు ఇష్టపడే వారికి ఈ సినిమా మంచి ఉత్సాహాన్ని ఇస్తుంది.🥁🥁🧨🧨🔥🔥 Movie rating : 3.5/5 🧨🧨🧨 — Movie Talkies (@MovieRating9) March 6, 2026

#Mrithyunjay A crime thriller with an interesting storyline but amateur execution! The director had an interesting storyline on paper, but the execution is uneven and often feels amateurish. There are a few moments in the film that show promise, but the narration does not have… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 5, 2026

Hussain Shah Kiran's #Mrithyunjay is a genuine attempt to be a unique crime thriller. 👉The plot was promising and some scenes worked well. 👉But overall, the film misses out on providing the required excitement and brisk approach. 👉Sree Vishnu delivers a genuine… pic.twitter.com/J2jqT7ByHh — Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) March 6, 2026

Here is my review about #Mrithyunjay “#Mrithyunjay is a different, indie-style thriller that manages to keep the audience engaged despite a few minor hiccups. It is definitely worth watching in theatres.”https://t.co/rLriBA9kFG https://t.co/g8mTBcZn6o pic.twitter.com/b4V6SMcmmr — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 6, 2026

#Mrithyunjay offers a decent entertaining ride with @sreevishnuoffl in the lead.First half is decent, while the second half and climax work better.

A few sequences click nicely and the BGM is impressive.

Director Hussain Sha does a good job.Overall a one-time watch 👍

⭐ 2.75/5 — Review Guru (@Reviewguru1111) March 5, 2026

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