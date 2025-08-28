Mirai Trailer Review: Teja Sajja Returns as Super Yodha in a Grand Mythological Saga

Not every actor gets to headline back-to-back spectacles, but Teja Sajja seems to be on a dream run. After winning over audiences as the new-age superhero in HanuMan, the young star is now ready to enthrall once again with Mirai, a large-scale fantasy action drama directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, Mirai has been generating tremendous buzz ever since its first glimpses introduced audiences to both its heroic protagonist and his menacing nemesis. The chartbuster track Vibe Undi only intensified the hype. And now, with the trailer out, the film has firmly set the stage for one of Telugu cinema’s most ambitious spectacles.

A Mythical Journey

The trailer showcases the story of a selfless young man unaware of his higher calling. Tasked with safeguarding nine precious scriptures and defending humanity against the destructive Black Sword, he embarks on an extraordinary journey. While his mortal strength falls short, his faith in Lord Rama becomes his ultimate source of courage and power.

Visual Grandeur on Global Standards

Karthik Ghattamaneni, who has also penned the screenplay, combines vision, writing, and cinematography to present Mirai on a massive canvas. The trailer is packed with breathtaking visuals, cutting-edge VFX, and awe-inspiring sequences that promise a cinematic experience of international scale. The climactic frames unveiling Lord Rama are already being hailed as goosebump-inducing moments.

Power-Packed Performances

Teja Sajja shines in a complete transformation — from an ordinary boy-next-door to a fierce Super Yodha. His physical makeover and intensity in action sequences make him the heart of this epic.

Manoj Manchu makes a striking comeback as the terrifying Black Sword, while Ritika Nayak steps into a strong, unconventional role guiding the hero toward his destiny. The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu as a Sadhu, Shriya Saran in an emotional role as Teja’s mother, and Jayaram in a mysterious character that adds depth to the narrative.

Music and Craftsmanship

Gowra Hari’s powerful background score elevates the emotional core of the film, especially in sequences tied to Lord Rama. Sri Nagendra Tangala’s production design and Sujith Kumar Kolli’s execution enrich the world of Mirai, while the studio’s trademark high-end production values ensure every frame meets global standards.

A Promise of Epic Cinema

The Mirai trailer positions the film as a blend of mythological grandeur, high-octane action, and heartfelt emotion. With its scale, storytelling, and spectacular visuals, the film looks set to redefine big-screen experiences.

Audiences can witness this “Brahmand” unfold when Mirai hits theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

Watch Mirai Telugu Trailer Here