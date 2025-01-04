Megastar Chiranjeevi's Rs 3 Lakh Support for Paralympic Medalist Deepthi Jeevanji

Recently, Deepthi Jeevanji made our Telugu states proud by winning a Paralympic medal. She, who hails from a remote village in the Warangal district, made the entire country proud with her achievement.

After winning the Paralympic medal, when I asked her what she wanted, she said she wished to meet Chiranjeevi Garu. When I conveyed this to him, he immediately said how he could not meet someone who had achieved such a monumental milestone. He said not she, but he himself would come to our academy to meet her.

As promised, Chiranjeevi visited our academy and spent nearly two hours interacting with the kids. His presence and words were truly inspiring for everyone.

"We were also overjoyed to witness Chiranjeevi Garu presenting a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs to Deepthi. This heartfelt gesture deeply honoured us. With his inspirational interaction, we hope to see many more aspiring kids achieve great heights in the sport," said renowned Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. He is currently the chief coach for the Indian National Badminton team.