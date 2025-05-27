Manchu Vishnu Reacts to Prabhas’ Kannappa Leak Attempt

In a shocking development, 24 Frames Factory, the production house behind the highly anticipated multi-lingual film Kannappa, has reported a major security breach involving sensitive film material.

According to an official statement from the production team, a hard drive containing a crucial action sequence between the film’s lead characters, along with significant VFX work, was stolen during transit from a Mumbai-based VFX studio. The package was unlawfully intercepted and signed for by an individual named Mr. Raghu, who was reportedly acting under the instructions of a woman identified as Charita.

24 Frames Factory clarified that neither Raghu nor Charita has any official association with the film or the company. Their actions have been characterised as deliberate impersonation and theft. A formal police complaint was filed nearly four weeks ago, and the identities of those involved have been shared with authorities.

“The perpetrator’s identity is known, and the motive is clear,” said a representative of the production house, headed by actor-producer Manchu Vishnu. #HarHarMahadevॐ #kannappa pic.twitter.com/jKNfIOTrQH — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 27, 2025

In a more troubling update, credible intelligence now indicates that the same individuals are plotting to leak over 90 minutes of unreleased footage online. Terming this as a “desperate attempt to sabotage the film’s release,” the production team has escalated the issue to Cyber Crime authorities, urging swift and strict action.

The production house has also made a heartfelt appeal to the public and media:

“We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or circulating any pirated content, should it surface online. Support legal viewing to preserve the hard work of hundreds of artists and technicians.” OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM 24 FRAMES FACTORY

REGARDING THE THEFT OF CRUCIAL KANNAPPA FOOTAGE In response to circulating rumours and speculation, 24 Frames Factory is issuing this official statement to bring clarity to the situation. A hard drive containing a pivotal action… — 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) May 27, 2025

Kannappa, touted as one of the biggest mythological action films in Indian cinema, stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and is expected to release in multiple languages later this year.