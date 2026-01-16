Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office: Sold 4.24 Lakh Tickets in 24 Hours; Sankranti Holiday Effect

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, continues to enjoy a steady and impressive run at the box office, with ticket sales remaining robust even after its initial release phase. The festive Sankranthi window has worked decisively in the film’s favour, keeping audience interest high across major centres.

Strong Momentum After Four Days

Having completed four successful days in theatres, the family entertainer is now firmly marching towards the ₹200 crore gross milestone. Exhibitors report healthy occupancies in several regions, underlining the film’s wide appeal among family audiences and fans alike.

Adding to its strong performance, the film sold 424,100 tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow, reflecting sustained demand and consistent footfalls during the holiday season.

A Complete Entertainer for the Festive Audience

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is designed as a full-fledged commercial entertainer, blending humour, emotion, and mass appeal. Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Venkatesh makes a special cameo appearance that has added to the buzz.

The ensemble cast also features Sachin Khedekar, Harsha Vardhan, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Strong Production Values and Music

The film is jointly produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, while the music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has struck a chord with audiences, especially during the festive season.

Weekend Expected to Push Numbers Higher

With the weekend ahead and positive word of mouth continuing to spread, trade analysts expect Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to sustain its momentum and further strengthen its box office numbers in the coming days.