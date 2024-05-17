Makers Deny Casting Rumours for Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Film

The production team behind SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu 'SSMB 29', has shut down casting rumours. Sri Durga Arts, the sole producer, issued a statement refuting a report that claimed casting director Viren Swami was involved.

In the press note, the banner stated, "We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr. Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way." It added, "All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary."

This marks the first time Durga Arts has addressed rumours surrounding the highly-anticipated globetrotting project since it was announced following Rajamouli's blockbuster 'RRR'. While details remain scarce, the film is expected to be mounted on a massive scale.

Since news broke of Rajamouli teaming with Superstar Mahesh Babu, unverified reports have circulated online about potential casting and other aspects of 'SSMB 29'. Until now, the producers had chosen to remain silent.

The clarification comes as Mahesh Babu's fanbase eagerly awaits updates on the new collaboration between the actor and director. Production is expected to begin soon on what is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious films.