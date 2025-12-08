Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Remuneration to Touch Rs 200 Crore?

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with ace director SS Rajamouli for the much-anticipated film Varanasi is already creating massive buzz across the film industry. Now, fresh reports about Mahesh’s remuneration for the ambitious project have taken the excitement to a whole new level.

According to reliable industry sources, Mahesh Babu has reportedly agreed to a unique long-term remuneration structure for Varanasi. Instead of taking his usual per-film fee, the actor is said to be charging around Rs 50 crore per year for the duration of the project. Since the film is expected to take three to four years to complete, Mahesh’s total earnings from the project could reportedly reach an impressive Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore.

Typically, Mahesh Babu commands a remuneration of nearly Rs 70 crore per film, making this deal a strategic shift in how his compensation is structured for Rajamouli’s big-budget vision. The move is believed to align with the long production schedule and the massive scale on which the film is being planned.

Varanasi is expected to be mounted on a grand pan-India scale, with cutting-edge visuals, extensive VFX work, and a storyline deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. With Rajamouli at the helm and Mahesh Babu in the lead, expectations are sky-high.

Reports further suggest that the makers are targeting a March 2027 release, though an official confirmation is still awaited. Until then, fans eagerly await more updates on this dream collaboration that is set to redefine Indian cinema.