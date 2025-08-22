Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Surpasses Rs 275 Crore, Marching Towards Rs 300 Crore

The mythological spectacle Mahavatar Narsimha continues its unstoppable run at the global box office. The film has now crossed the ₹275 crore worldwide gross mark and is swiftly heading towards the prestigious ₹300 crore milestone.

Interestingly, despite running with only around 1,300 shows on August 14, the film has staged a remarkable comeback. Riding on strong audience demand and word-of-mouth, it has made its way back into theaters across almost all regions in India. Starting today, August 22, Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying a massive expansion, with nearly 4,800 shows per day nationwide.

The surge in show counts is expected to give a significant boost to its box office momentum, further solidifying its status as one of the biggest successes of the year.

With the film’s mythological theme resonating deeply with audiences and its grand visuals drawing repeat viewership, trade experts predict that Mahavatar Narsimha could well breach the ₹300 crore mark in the coming days, cementing its place among the top blockbusters of 2025.